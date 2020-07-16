On Thursday, the army said that India and China have agreed to discuss complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control. The statement comes two days after senior military commanders from both sides met at Chushul to discuss the road map for reducing tensions along the contested LAC.

On Thursday, the army said that India and China have agreed to discuss complete disengagement along the Line of Actual Control. The Indian army said that it is a complicated process. It needs consistent verification.The statement comes two days after senior military commanders from both sides met at Chushul to discuss the road map for reducing tensions along the contested LAC.

The negotiations on July 14 were persistent with the agreement reached between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi—both of whom are the Special Representatives for border talks—during their talks on July 5, the army said.

The standoff begins in early May along the LAC. To address the prevailing situation, India and China have been engaged in discussions through established military and diplomatic channels. The standoff is now in its 12th week and more conversations at both diplomatic and military levels will be needed to resolve it.

A statement issued by the army said that to ensure complete disengagement at Eastern Ladakh, Indian and Chinese military delegates discussed further steps and also reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement. The commanders held 15-hour-long negotiations. The talks began at 11:30 am on Tuesday and concluded at around 2 am on July 15.

On Wednesday, Multiple meetings were held to discuss the outcomes of the talks. The meetings were attended by the government’s high-powered China Study Group, a panel comprising top civil servants, armed forces, and intelligence personnel, that serves as a policy adviser to the executive on China.

