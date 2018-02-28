A 70-year-old madrasa teacher was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl. The matter comes to light after it was reported that a team of Uttar Pradesh Police had rescued 51 girls who were sexually assaulted at a madrasa in Lucknow, UP. The following shocker from Delhi comes after a Delhi University student had filed a complaint with police stating that she was molested by a middle-aged man on a public bus.

In another shocking incident that highlights the rising crimes against women in the national capital, a 70-year-old madrasa teacher was arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old girl, who is said to be a student of the accused. The victim is the native of Narela area in north-west Delhi. The matter comes to light after it was reported that a team of Uttar Pradesh Police had rescued 51 girls who were sexually assaulted at a madrasa in Lucknow, UP.

Expressing anger on the tragic incident, the chairperson of Delhi commission of women, Swati Maliwal said that the girl is severely injured and had also bled substantially. Taking to her Twitter handle, Swati Maliwal said, “Woke up to the brutal rape of a 9-year-old girl by a 70-year-old man in a madrasa. The girl has bled substantially and sustained critical injuries. On my way to the hospital to see her. Sickening!” Reacting on the matter, an RTI activist and Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed that kids are not safe anywhere be it their house, madrasa or even schools. He further claimed that the nation needs stricter laws so that people will fear before committing such crimes against children or women.

Woke up to brutal rape of a 9 year old girl by a 70 year old man in a madrasa. The girl has bled substantially and sustained critical injuries. On my way to the hospital to see her. Sickening! — Swati Jai Hind (@SwatiJaiHind) February 28, 2018

The following shocker from Delhi comes after a Delhi University student had filed a complaint with police stating that she was molested by a middle-aged man on a public bus while she was travelling for some work. The victim had recorded the whole incident and had submitted the video clippings with the police. The victim also alleged that the man kept looking at her and masturbated in a crowded bus. The Delhi University student also claimed that no one from the crowd came forward to help her. Failing to nab the accused, the police then released a photo of the accused and sought help from the public in catching the accused.

