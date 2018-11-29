Disproportionate assets case: The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to prosecute Delhi minister Satyender Jain in a disproportionate assets case, triggering fierce reactions from his party Aam Aadmi Party. It comes at a time when the CBI is in deep crisis as a result of rivalry between Director Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana.

Disproportionate assets case: The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation to prosecute Delhi minister Satyender Jain in a disproportionate assets case, triggering fierce reactions from Aam Aadmi Party leaders. It comes at a time when the CBI is in deep crisis as a result of rivalry between Director Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana. Anguished AAP chief took no time and said his colleague in the Delhi government is being targetted for regularising the unauthorized colonies in the national capital. It reflects that Modi government is destructive for Delhiites, he said in a tweet.

There has been intense friction between the AAP and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre from quite some now, particularly over the “misuse” of the premier investigating agency. The AAP government has accused the CBI over working at the behest of the powers in Delhi. It comes days after a Delhi court granted the relief to Satyender Jain and 4 AAP volunteers in a case of rioting.

The CBI had filed a case against Satyendra Jain and Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2017. The case was registered against Delhi Home and Health Minister for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, reports said.

