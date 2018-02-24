The 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, who were earlier disqualified for holding the office of profit, have now withdrawn their plea challenging the election commission's initial decision to hear the matter from the Delhi High Court. The plea challenging poll panel's decision was made by AAP MLAs in August 2017. Earlier in January, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) disqualified MLAs withdrew from the Delhi High Court their plea seeking a stay on the Election Commission’s recommendation to the President to disqualify 20 MLAs in an office of profit case.

The pleas challenging Election Commission has been withdrawn following a new plea which they have challenged for their subsequent disqualification before a larger bench of the High Court. Earlier in January, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) disqualified MLAs withdrew from the Delhi High Court their plea seeking a stay on the Election Commission’s recommendation to the President to disqualify 20 MLAs in an office of profit case. Justice Rekha Palli said the plea moved by 6 AAP legislators had become futile as the President has already issued a circular to disqualify all 20 MLAs. The court’s decision came after it was informed by the EC that it had already sent its opinion to President Ram Nath Kovind on January 19, before the MLAs had moved the court. EC also informed the court that the President issued the notification on January 20.

The court had said, “What remains with the writ now, the final order has been passed by the President. The plea is dismissed as withdrawn.” The Election Commission recommended to the President for disqualification of the 20 AAP MLAs for holding the office of profit as Parliamentary Secretaries. Following the President’s approval, the Union Law and Justice Ministry had issued a notification saying that the President has held that the 20 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly stand disqualified under 15 (1) (a) of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act.

