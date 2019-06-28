District Judge, Howrah has invited 69 applications for the post of LDC, Process Server, Group D and others. Candidates can apply for these posts with the help of the official website www.djhowraherecruitment.com

District Judge, Howrah Recruitment 2019: District Judge, Howrah has notified job applications for the 69 posts of LDC, Process Server, Group D and other. Any applicant who has passed 8th standard and is looking for a government job can apply to fill the posts at District Judge Howrah notification 2019. The eligible candidates can apply for the post through the prescribed format on or before July 8, 2019.

Candidates who fulfil educational qualification for these posts can apply before July 8, 2019. Those who have a working knowledge of typing and Stenography can apply for the post of stenographer under District Judge Howrah Notification 2019.

Important Dates:

Opening Date for Application – June 17, 2019

Closing date of Application – July 8, 2019

Vacancy Details:

Lower Division Clerk – 21

Stenographer Grade III – 08

Process Server – 11

Group D – (peon, night guard) – 28

Group D – Sweeper – 01

Salary/ Pay band:

Lower Division Clerk – Pay Band No 2 of Rs 5400 – Rs 25200, with grade pay of Rs 2600

Stenographer Grade – III- Pay Band No – 3 of Rs 7100 – Rs 37600 with Grade pay of Rs 3900

Process Server – Pay Band No 2 of Rs 5400- Rs 25200 with grade pay of Rs 2300

Group D (peon, Night Guard) – Pay Band No 1 of Rs 4900 – Rs 16200 with Grade pay of Rs 1700

Group D (Sweeper) – Pay Band No 1 of Rs 4900 – Rs 16200 with grade pay of Rs 1700

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualifications:

Lower Division Clerk – Candidates should have passed Madhyamik or equivalent examination from a recognized board and should possess at least a certificate in computer training from a recognised Institution. They should also have knowledge of typewriting English and computer operations.

Stenographer Grade III – Candidates should have passed a madhyamik or equivalent examination from any recognized board and must have a minimum speed of @80 w.p.m in shorthand and a minimum speed @ 30 w.p.m in typing from a legible manuscript in English. Candidate must possess a certificate in computer training from a recognized Institution and have a satisfactory fingering speed in computer operation.

Process – Server – Candidates should have class VIII passing certificate from any recognized School or any other recognized equivalent Institution.

Group- D (Sweeper) – Candidates should have the capability of reading and writing in Hindi/ English/ Bengali

