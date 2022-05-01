In the wake of the loudspeaker-Hanuman Chalisa controversy, Mumbai Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chairman Sharad Pawar said that attempts are being made to push the country backwards by diverting attention away from pressing issues such as employment

At a Mumbai event on Saturday, Sharad Pawar remarked “In recent days, we’ve seen attempts to push the country backwards in the name of caste and religion. What are people’s primary concerns? Inflation, hunger, and unemployment are all issues that need to be addressed. However, no one is paying attention to it.”

NCP chairman stated, “While politics around Hanuman Chalisa is gripping Maharashtra right now, “If you turn on the television today, you’ll see someone announcing a sabha and someone else demanding that the Hanuman Chalisa be chanted. Will all of these inquiries lead to a solution to your fundamental problems? To combat this, we must follow in the footsteps of Shahu Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar’s remarks come ahead of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum of May 3 for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government to remove loudspeakers from mosques.