The saffron tsunami has taken over the state of Uttar Pradesh since Yogi Adityanath-led government came to power in 2017. On Saturday, the government’s obsession with the ‘bhagwa’ color was on full display as dividers and parks in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar were painted orange by city Municipal Corporation. The ruling dispensation had earlier landed in a massive controversy when it painted the exterior walls of Haj house in saffron colour, a move which had left Muslims fuming. The walls, however, were painted back to their original colour after the outrage.

The saffronisation of the state kicked off as soon as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a comeback in the state after a long-long wait. It began with painting the secretariat saffron. Later, in order to please the chief minister, buses, electric poles started receiving a shade of orange. The obsession did not stop there as even school bags distributed in govt schools were orange in colour. Needless to say, the saffron tsunami has earned its share of critics with the Opposition taking a dig at BJP for the same. “Someday we will see even the Mosques are coloured in saffron. The colours of our clothes can be made saffron. Our wives and children will be dragged out of our house and will be made to wear saffron clothes. If religious beliefs will be forced then the consequences will be like that of the earlier rulers,” SP leader Azam Khan had earlier told news agency ANI.

Now, it would be interesting to see if Lucknow will emerge as saffron city of the country on the lines of Pink city Jaipur in Rajasthan, where everything will be a bright orange. Going by the recent developments, that day does not look that far since BJP is here to stay for quite some time.