Congress social media cell head, Divya Spandana resigned on Wednesday, as per a report. However, she has not quit the party, Divya will remain with Congress but will be given some other position in the party. Congress is yet to confirm the development

Divya Spandana, popularly known by her screen name Ramya, is also an award-winning actor and a former Member of Parliament. She made her political debut in 2013 when she won the Lok Sabha by-election from Mandya, Karnataka.

In September 2018, the Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR against Divya Spandana for tweeting an offensive photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale jet controversy. She was booked under Section 124-A of the Indian Penal Code (sedition) and Section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act for a tweet calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “thief”.

Ramya has been known to be vocal in her criticism of the BJP, she has been active on social media herself in posting the alleged failures of the government from Rafale to fuel prices. However, from September 29, after the case was registered, she hasn’t posted anything on Twitter or Facebook.

Earlier, reports were also doing rounds that she’s deleted her Twitter bio mentioning Congress party social media head, however, NewsX has found that her bio is still there and she’s not deleted anything.

