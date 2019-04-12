One of the most popular actresses in the Indian television industry, Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has been breaking the Internet with her sexy and hot Instagram photos!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Divyanka Tripathi aka Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a pink and white gown has taken social media by storm! She is looking like a princess in the stunning gown and her smile in the photo is to die for!

She has previously featured in television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Viraasat, Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan, Intezaar, Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Teri Meri Love Stories, Ramayan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, among several others, shot to fame after playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s super-hit show Ye Hai Mohabbatein which has been topping the TRP charts for the past 6 years.

She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 7 and will soon be making her debut in the digital platform with upcoming web-serires Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala which will stream on ALT Balaji.

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most bankable actresses in the Indian television industry and is best known as Dr Ishita Bhalla from popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has not only starred in several televison shows but is also a TV anchor and host.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is currently hosting Indian television singing reality show The Voice. She is one of the most popular television actresses who has millions of fans on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram and she keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos to entertain her fans.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is married to television actor Vivek Dahiya and they make a wonderful couple! She has a huge fan base across the country and her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the most popular television shows in the country.

