Diwali bonanza for rail passengers: The Indian Railway is likely to revoke the flexi-fare scheme on Friday for at least 40 trains in order to boost sales during the Diwali season. On the economic front, the plan is expected to help the railway to attract more commuters and compete with low-cost airfares.

The flexi-fare scheme maybe abrogated completely for 40 trains, there will be huge discounts of up to 50% on the remaining 102 trains

Diwali bonanza for rail passengers: All rail commuters may heave a sigh of relief as the Indian Railway Ministry is likely to revoke the the flexi-fare scheme,a fare which is divided into different types-for Adults, Children, Students and so on. The scheme would be applied reportedly on at least 40 trains in order to promote sales during the Diwali season. A report by The Financial Express said Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to make the announcement on Friday, October 26, ahead of Diwali, which is on November 7.

The announcement would be a huge incentive for all the commuters, who are planning to travel during the Diwali. season. On the economic front, the plan is expected to help the railway to attract more commuters and compete with low-cost airfares. News reports also pointed out that the plan to rework on the rates could provide discounts up to 50% on last minute booking of seats.

There could also be an adding grading discount, if the trains received less than 60% bookings. Under this new scheme, the passenger will receive a discount of 20%.

The flexi-fare scheme maybe abrogated completely for 40 trains, whereas there will be huge discounts of up to 50% on the remaining 102 trains.

This scheme, popularly known as dynamic pricing scheme, emerged in 2016 by the national transporter for a total 142 trains, which included 52 Duronto Express, 44 Rajdhani Express.

It has faced criticism from not only train passengers but from Comptroller and Audit General (CAG) of India, as the total number of passengers traveling by train declined following the scheme.

The CAG also pointed out that on various routes low-cost flights seemed more affordable than train ticket prices after the introduction of flexi-fare scheme.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More