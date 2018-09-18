Karnataka minister D.K Shivakumar accused of money laundering and a case has been filed against him and his four other associated for hawala transactions and unaccounted cash worth 8.59 crores.

On Tuesday morning, Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against DK Shivakumar. Apart from naming the Karnataka minister, ED has named three others in the case. As per reports, the case has been registered on the basis of the envasion of tax and several hawala transactions. The ED said that they have booked DK Shivakumar, an employee of Karnataka Bhavan in Delhi and other others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case has been registered on the basis of the police complaint filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department.

The complaint was filed against the Karnataka minister in early 2018 at a special court in Bengaluru. He is being accused of doing hawala transactions worth crores of rupees. As per reports, DK Shivakumar is soon expected to be summoned by the ED.

DK Shivakumar and his business partner SK Sharma have been accused of laundering money through hawala channels, the case was filed after recovering 8.59 crore in cash during a search operation conducted across 60 premises linked to Shivakumar and his associates in August 2017.

Summons are expected to be issued soon on Shivkumar and his other associates- Sachin Narayan, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendran under the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the officials DK Shivakumar has been accused of tampering of evidence and having a set up of an extensive network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru for unaccounted cash and hawala transactions. This is the fourth case against the Congress leader DK Shivkumar by the I-T department.

Karnataka minister DK Shivkumar has been granted a conditional bail and the hearing of this case s to be held on September 20.

