Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday attacked the Centre over money laundering case and said BJP was trying to destabilise the Congress-JDS government as Lok Sabha elections are approaching. His remark comes a day after the ED filed a money laundering case against him and 3 others in the money laundering case.

Hours after the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attacked Congress and said Rahul Gandhi’s party was involved in hawala, Karnataka Minister DK Shivkumar alleged that BJP was trying to destabilise the state government as Lok Sabha elections are approaching. He further challenged the BJP and said they can’t form a government in Karnataka. When asked about the money laundering case filed against him, DK Shivakumar questioned ED’s actions and asked why they took a year to register a case against him.

The Karnataka BJP leader further said he is ready to face any kind of consequences as he is a law-abiding citizen and has always cooperated with authorities. The Karnataka Congress leader made these remarks while reacting to BJP’s allegations that Congress received money through hawala channels.

His rebuttal comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a money laundering case against him and 3 others. The ED filed the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of a complaint filed by the Income Tax Department.

DK Shivkumar is accused of doing hawala transactions worth crores of rupees. Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Congress strongman DK Shivakumar and said they have proof of hawala network that helped in the transfer of money from Karnataka to AICC. However, Congress has repeatedly alleged that case against DK Shivakumar is an example of a political vendetta by the BJP-led Centre.

