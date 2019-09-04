DK Shivakumar was arrested by Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday night over the money laundering case. The agency had asked for 14-days custody but the court allowed only 10-days.

The Delhi Court on Wednesday sent Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Enforcement Directorate custody till September 13. The Congress leader was arrested on Tuesday night over the money laundering case. The agency had asked for 14-days custody but the court allowed only 10-days. The court has also said that lawyers and relatives can meet him for half an hour every day.

Last year, ED registered the money laundering case against Shivakumar and other officials who works at Karnataka Bhavan in the national capital, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The complaint was filed by the Income Tax Department against Shivakumar before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

However, Karnataka Congress had also called the statewide protest against the arrest of its seven-time MLA DK Shivakumar. The party hit out at the BJP-led Centre by saying that opposition party will not be intimidated by the policies of persecution and continue to pose hard questions to the government over the arrest. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge called the arrest of Shivakumar an attempt to demoralize him and party workers.

Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s lawyer made a request in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court; asked the judge if DK Shivakumar can “address the people of Karnataka”. Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar said “absolutely not!” https://t.co/kLNQgLicFF — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Shashi Tharoor also questioned the need to arrest Shivakumar even though he cooperated with government agencies. He said the government has full authority to conduct any inquiry, whether it is CBI, ED or IT but the way they have taken him seems the government wants to crush the voice of opposition.

Shivakumar was the minister in the erstwhile Congress government headed by Siddaramaiah and a minister in the coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy and had been a troubleshooter for the Congress during the Rajya Sabha elections in 2017.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App