The MK Stalin-led DMK on Friday challenged the validity of the 124th Constitutional Amendment granting 10% quota to the economically weak in the general category stating that it breached the 50% ceiling placed by the Supreme Court. During the voting on the bill in the parliament, DMK had voted against it with the party leader Kanimozhi demanding that the bill be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Friday moved the Madras High Court against the 10% quota for economically weaker in the general category saying that reservations are not meant to be poverty alleviation programmes. The petition filed by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi states that quota should be based on social backwardness and not economic status. The 10% quota amendment bill was passed in the parliament on the last day of the winter session of both the houses.

Moving the plea in the court, senior counsel P Wilson contended that the recent amendment to provide reservations breach the 50% ceiling limit set by the Court is part of the basic structure of the Constitution. On the 69% reservation in Tamil Nadu, Wilson said that it was due to the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes act of 1993 which is part of the XI Schedule of the Constitution. Wilson said that with the recent move, the reservation has gone up to 79% in the state which is unconstitutional.

Stating that the basic structure of the Constitution cannot be amended, Wilson said proscribing economic status as the sole criterion for reservation was against the Constitution as well.

While Wilson on behalf of the DMK wants an interim stay on the Constitutional amendment passed by the parliament, the matter will be heard on Monday.

