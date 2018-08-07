M Karunanidhi, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief and five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, passed away on Tuesday, August 7. He was undergoing a treatment in Kauvery Hospital, Chennai. The 94-year-old champion of Dravidian politics was admitted to Kauvery Hospital. Here is the family of the late Dravidian leader

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, the boss of Dravidian politics passed away on Tuesday, August 7 at the age of 94 in Chennai Hospital at 6:10 pm. The hospital said, that despite our best efforts to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We immensely mourn the loss of one of the greatest leaders of India in South politics and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide. Here is the family of the late Dravidian leader.

The DMK president’s wives: Padmavathi was his 1st wife, Dayalu Ammal was his 2nd wife and Rajathiammal was his 3rd wife. (From left to clockwise)

MK Alagiri with his wife Kanthi. MK Alagiri is DMK chief’s and his 2nd wife’s 1st son

MK Stalin, the acting president of DMK with his 2nd wife Durgavathi. Stalin is the 2nd son of Karunanidhi and Dayalu Ammal.

DMK chief’s and Dayalu daughter Selvi with her husband Selvam.

Thamizharasu with his wife Mohana. He is the youngest son of the CMK chief and his 2nd wife Dayalu.

Kanimozhi with her husband Aravindan. She is the daughter of Karunanidhi’s 3rd wife Rajathiammal. Kanimozhi is also an RS MP.

DMK chief’s 1st son Muthu’s children: Arivunidhi with his sister Thenmozhi.

Children of Alagiri and Kanthi, Durai Dayanighi with his sister Kayalvizhi.

Stalin and Durgavathi’s children Udayanighi along with his sister Senthamarai.

Arulnidhi, son of Thamizharasu and Mohana

