DMK chief M Karunanidhi, who is suffering from urinary tract infection, was admitted in the Chennai's Kauvery hospital on Friday. His condition is reported to have deteriorated to a critical level. The police have been permitted to enter the ICU and maintain law and order around the hospital, where a large amount of DMK supporters are gathered.

DMK supporters gathered outside Kauvery hospital in Chennai where Karunanidhi is admitted

Thousands of supporters have gathered outside Chennai’s Kauvery hospital as ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s condition is reported to have deteriorated to a critical level. Karunanidhi’s family has reached the hospital and supporters are being moved out by police. Karunanidhi is suffering from urinary tract infection and was admitted on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has cut short his visit to Coimbatore and is headed for Chennai. He is expected to arrive at the hospital after midnight. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also paid a visit to the DMK chief earlier in the day.

HERE ARE THE LIVE UPDATES ON KARUNANIDHI’S HEALTH

10:10 pm | Elsewhere, Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of DMK party stands deserted as the entire DMK cadre has gathered outside Kauvery Hospital.

10:05 pm | K Anbazhagan, DMK general secretary and longtime colleague of party president M Karunanidhi arrives at Kauvery hospital in Chennai.

10:00 pm | Kauvery Hospital, where Karunanidhi is admitted, has just released a press release reading: “There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors.”

Kalaignar Karunanidhi lives his life as a fighter. I wished him the best, expressing confidence that he will emerge victorious once again. #Chennai @mkstalin @arivalayam @tncpim pic.twitter.com/ISvCuPAMae — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) July 29, 2018

Spoke to Thiru Karunanidhi’s family members on the phone and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 27, 2018

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More