DMK chief M Karunanidhi received a get well soon message from a Class 3 student Michelle Miraclin via e-mail. The 94-year-old veteran leader was taken to Chennai Kauvery hospital last week when his blood pressure dropped. The veteran politician the Chief Minister for the first time between 1969 and 2006, he became the Chief Minister for the 5th time.

Just after receiving information about DMK boss' good health, Michelle said that 'went to school very happily'

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi received a heartwarming message via e-mail from a class 3 student named Michelle Miraclin, as reported by India Today on Friday, August 3. Along with the email she also attached a letter in which, she wrote, “Karunanidhi thatha [Tamil for grandfather] very much”. It was after this that the young Miraclin was invited to the Chennai hospital, where to see Karunanidhi with others including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

Just after receiving information about DMK boss’ good health, Michelle said that ‘went to school very happily’. Meanwhile, as many as 21 DMK members of DMK have died after they received the unbearable shock of Karunanidhi’s health conditions.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi visits Kauvery hospital, wishes Karunanidhi a speedy recovery

The news came from Karunanidhi’s son and DMK’s acting president MK Stalin, who said that the deaths of his party colleagues had plunged him ‘into deep sorrow’.

The 94-year-old veteran leader was taken to Chennai Kauvery hospital last week when his blood pressure dropped. However, according to a medical bulletin released by the hospital, his condition has become better.

Press release from Kauvery Hospital. pic.twitter.com/40JtVXTK66 — KalaignarKarunanidhi (@kalaignar89) July 31, 2018

Muthuvel Karunanidhi is the 3rd Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He became the Chief Minister for the first time between 1969 and 2006, he became the Chief Minister for the 5th time.

The veteran politician is also known for his writings in the Tamil film industry. His oratorical skills were much appreciated in Tamil Cinema when he began his career as a screenwriter.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami meets Karunanidhi in Chennai hospital, says DMK chief’s health is stable

ALSO READ: 21 DMK cadres die after knowing about M Karunanidhi’s illness

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More