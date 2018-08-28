Newly-elected DMK president MK Stalin attacked the expelled leader MK Alagiri and claimed that he has no brother. The following remark by MK Stalin comes just a few hours after MK Alagiri had stated that the induction was prevented by the DMK leader while his father, Karunanidhi was alive.

Giving out his first address as the DMK chief to the party members, newly-elected DMK president MK Stalin attacked the expelled leader MK Alagiri and claimed that he has no brother. The following remark by MK Stalin comes just a few hours after MK Alagiri had stated that the induction was prevented by the DMK leader while his father, Karunanidhi was alive. Sharpening his attack on his brother MK Stalin, Alagiri said that there will be consequences if his re-induction into the party faced any challenges. The following update was reported by India Today.

Making his first address as the DMK chief, MK Stalin said that the political situation of current times is a grave challenge. Hitting out at the Centre, DMK chief added that the Union Government is trying to destabilise the judiciary and also the selection of governors. Stalin claimed that this has come out as a blow to the secular principles.

MK Alagiri says DMK will face consequences if he is not taken back

Today's political situation has come as a grave challenge. Education, art, literature, religion are under attack by authoritative&communal forces. Union govt is trying to destabilise judiciary, selection of governors. All this has dealt a blow to the secular principles: MK Stalin pic.twitter.com/0qC8NTWaN0 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2018

The following remarks by MK Stalin come after the party’s General Council meeting on Tuesday, elected him as the new president of DMK.

During his first address as the DMK chief, MK Staling hinted at the continued rift with his estranged brother and expelled party member MK Alagiri. Earlier, while talking to media, Karunanidhi’s elder son, Alagiri, sharpened his attack on his younger brother Stalin and said that his chances of being re-inducted into the party were prevented when Karunanidhi was alive.

While answering a media question that why he is breaking his silence now, Alagiri stated that he is being forced to speak against the current working of DMK because Karunanidhi was no more. He added that he had been reduced to this because of DMK’s current leadership.

