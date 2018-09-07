DMK chief MK Stalin has announced that his party will be joining hands with Congress in its nationwide protest against the hike in fuel price on September 10. Earlier on Thursday, Congress stated that it will organise protests across the country. The Congress claimed that the protests are being organised because the common man is facing the brunt while PM Narendra Modi is busy making fake promises to the people.

DMK chief MK Stalin on Friday said that it will be supporting Congress’ nationwide shutdown on September 10. Earlier on Thursday, Congress stated that it will organise protests across the country. The Congress claimed that the protests are being organised because the common man is facing the brunt while PM Narendra Modi is busy making fake promises to the people. Congress further urged the opposition to support their protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas’ prices.

Previously while addressing the media, Congress ‘spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the Modi government made crores of rupees by imposing taxes on petrol and diesel price.

Alleging that the Modi government had been looting the people’s money, Surhewala said that Congress will hot a protest on Monday to highlight the loot of Rs 11 lakh crore. He further stated that Congress will be demanding immediate reduction in central excise duty and VAT in states.

He added that Congress will also urge the Centre to bring fuel products under GST regime so that some relief can be enjoyed by the common man.

During the press briefing, Congress had further urged the NGOs, social groups and other political parties to support their nationwide shutdown on September 10. Since the Congress had asked for support, DMK seems to be the first party announcing its support to Congress’ nationwide shutdown.

Talking to media, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that they have appealed to the opposition parties to support the bandh. He added that Samajwadi Party, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal and others have extended their support.

