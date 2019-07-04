M K Stalin's son Udhayanidhi will officially join the politics as the party's youth wing secretary. The party post was held by his father for 35 years. Udhayanidhi will be the fourth member of the Karunanidhi family to occupy a key position in the party.

The announcement concerning Udhayanidhi’s is most likely to be made today. Udhayanidhi would be the fourth member of the Karunanidhi family to occupy key positions in the party.

K Stalin’s sister Kanimozhi is a Lok Sabha parliamentarian, his nephew Dayanidhi Maran is a three-time parliamentarian and former union minister. His elder brother MK Alagiri has been a parliamentarian and was expelled by K Karunanidhi after a sibling conflict for the DMK chief’s chair when their father was alive.

Vellakovil Swaminathan, who was a minister in the previous DMK government, offered to resign last month as DMK’s youth wing secretary citing personal reasons.

Udhayanidhi has been active in the DMK for the last two years and was one of the party’s star campaigners who toured the state asking for votes for the party, although formally he will be entering politics today as a youth wing secretary.

A senior DMK leader has told media that it was not a question of nepotism and Udhayanidhi has proved his mettle like his father Stalin. He added that Udhayanidhi campaigned extensively in the recently held elections and should be rewarded for his work.

Meanwhile, rival parties have accused the DMK of dynastic politics as after M Karunanidhi took charge of the party, both his sons MK Stalin and MK Alagiri were also given party posts along with his daughter Kanimozhi.

