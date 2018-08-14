The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday called an Executive Committee meeting to condole the death of its patriarch M Karunanidhi, who died on August 7 at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. It will be held amidst succession war between DMK working president MK Stalin and expelled party leader MK Alagiri.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday called an Executive Committee meeting to condole the death of its patriarch M Karunanidhi, who died on August 7 at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai. It will be held amidst succession war between DMK working president MK Stalin and expelled party leader MK Alagiri. According to reports, the DMK will pass a special resolution in the meeting on DMK patriarch’s death. However, reports say that discussion on MK Stalin’s elevation will be the at the centre of discussion in the meeting. All senior leaders of DMK, including its MPs and MLAs, have been called for the meeting.

DMK meet LIVE Updates:

12:00 pm | DMK executive council member Subalakshi Jagadeesan alleges that the central government is trying to create a split in the party. We should not give space for them to create any rift and we should stay together, he added.

11:30 am | Visuals of the ongoing DMK’s Executive Committee meeting at party headquarters in Chennai.

11:15 am | Senior leader K Ponmudy says everyone should rally behind MK Stalin and that he should also lead cadre and DMK after Karunanidhi demise.

11:00 am | DMK MLA Gandhi in his condolence speech urges cadres to be united and follow in the footsteps of working president MK Stalin.

10:40 am | Amid succession war between MK Stalin and MK Alagiri, DMK’s Executive Committee meeting begins at party headquarters in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu: DMK's emergency executive meeting is underway in Chennai. pic.twitter.com/Huc9td6eYr — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2018

10:30 am | DMK working president MK Stalin reaches party headquarters in Chennai for Executive Committee meeting.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More