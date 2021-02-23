In the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu, BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya asked people to unitedly defeat MK Stalin's party. Slamming Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as "anti-Hindu", Surya said DMK represents a bad ideology that is anti-Hindu.

In the poll-bound state of Tamil Nadu, BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya asked people to unitedly defeat MK Stalin’s party while stating that only BJP respects and promotes all regional languages of India. Slamming Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) as “anti-Hindu”, Surya said DMK represents a bad, virulent ideology that is anti-Hindu and that every Tamil is a proud Hindu. Surya further called Tamil Nadu the sacred land that has the highest number of temples in the country.

The BJP MP further went on to assert that his party represents the spirit of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil language and addressed the crowd saying in order for Tamil to survive, Hindutva has to win. He further added, “If Kannada has to win, Hindutva has to win.” State Assembly polls are due in Tamil Nadu later this year.

Further attacking Surya said that for the DMK, the family is the party while for the BJP, the party is the family. Surya condemning the party alleged how the DMK when in power tried to attack Hindu institutions and beliefs but similarly once not in power immediately sell Hindu votes.

Ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, the AIADMK party is set out to sort out its differences and attempts are being made. ADMK has announced that EPS and OPS were united like Ram-Laxman and added that there were no differences between the party leaders.