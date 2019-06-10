DMK leader and former chief minister of Puducherry R V Janakiraman passes away: Janakiraman was the chauffeur for DMK chief M Karunanidhi.

DMK leader and former chief minister of Puducherry R V Janakiraman passes away at 79: DMK leader and former chief minister of Puducherry RV Janakiraman passed away in Puducherry on Monday. He was 79. Janakiraman is survived by his two wives and five children.

Janakiraman was admitted to a private hospital after his health condition deteriorated. Senior party leaders, including Member of Parliament Kanimozhi, had visited him at the hospital on Friday.

Janakiraman, who was the chauffeur for DMK chief M Karunanidhi, was elected from Nellithope assembly constituency. He served as the chief minister of Pondicherry from May 26, 1996, to March 18, 2000.

His body will be kept at his Ambur Salai (Pondicherry) residence for the public to pay their last respects. Later, it will be taken to Alathur, his home town near Trivandrum in Villippuram district of Tamil Nadu for last rights.

