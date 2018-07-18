M Karunanidhi, the DMK President was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai on Wednesday morning, July 19. The minister will be discharged later today after he recovers from the procedure.

M Karunanidhi, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President and the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu was admitted to Kauvery hospital on Wednesday morning, July 18, Chennai. According to a statement from the hospital, Karunanidhi has been admitted for a change of his tracheostomy tube. He will be discharged after the procedure, said the executive director of the hospital Aravindan Selvaraj.

The DMK chief sufferers from a lung disease, he was admitted in 2016 to undergo a tracheostomy procedure to improve his breathing issues. The procedure necessitated as he had breathing problems which were caused by a throat and lung infection.

According to a report published by newsminute, the doctor will examine the veteran politician’s health condition, and then may suggest hospitalisation or send him back home according to the results. The DMK chief is also undergoing speech therapy.

Karunanidhi became the Chief Miniter of Tamil Nadu for the 1st time in 1969. The veteran politician is also known for his active participation in Tamil cinema. During the Thooku Medai play, M. R. Radha gave him the title of Kalaignarma.

