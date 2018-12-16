DMK president MK Stalin has proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the post of Prime Minister in next Lok Sabha elections. The victory in three Hindi heartland states has given a new boost to the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The election results have made Rahul Gandhi combative, confident and aggressive.

2019 polls: DMK president MK Stalin has proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s candidature for the post of Prime Minister in next Lok Sabha elections. DMK president said the Congress president is capable of defeating the fascist Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He was addressing a public gathering at the statue unveiling event of late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi at his party headquarters in Chennai. M Karunanidhi died in August this year after a long illness. The DMK chief said the country has gone back 15 years in last 5 years of Modi regime. He further added that the country will surely go back 50 years if the BJP returns to power in 2019.

The function was a show of Opposition unity ahead of crucial elections as UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were present at the event. The victory in three Hindi heartland states has given a new boost to the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The tone and body language of the Congress president are altogether different since his party wrested Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh from the BJP. The election results have made Rahul Gandhi combative, confident and aggressive.

DMK President MK Stalin in Chennai: I propose we'll install a new Prime Minister in Delhi. I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu. He has got the ability to defeat the fascist Modi govt pic.twitter.com/Is9kzzNtDk — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi Gandhi and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu also addressed the event. Rahul Gandhi said the Modi government today is attacking dissent voice, culture, and democratic institutions of the country. The Congress president further asserted that all voices will come together to defeat the BJP-led NDA in 2019 polls.

All opposition parties will not all allow the destruction of the idea of India, he said, adding that democratic institutions such as the Supreme Court, the RBI, the Election Commission are under pressure from the government of the day.

