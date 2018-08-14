DMK acting president MK Stalin blamed Centre for creating a rift in the party. The following meeting was held to condole the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi who passed away at 94 in Chennai on August 7. The following remarks by DMK working president come just a few hours after Stalin's brother and Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri challenged Stalin by claiming that he has the support of all the supporters of Kalaignar.

While addressing the meeting of executive committee members on Tuesday, DMK acting president MK Stalin blamed Centre for creating a rift in the party. The following meeting was held to condole the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi who passed away at 94 in Chennai on August 7. The following remarks by DMK working president come just a few hours after Stalin’s brother and Karunanidhi’s son MK Alagiri challenged Stalin by claiming that he has the support of all the supporters of Kalaignar. Earlier it was reported that today’s executive meet was called-in to discuss the elevation of MK Stalin as DMK chief.

Apart from MK Stalin, DMK’s executive council member Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan accused Centre over their attempt of splitting the party. The DMK leaders further urged their party members to stick together and not get affected.

While addressing the meeting, MK Stalin thanked lawyers for securing a place for Karunanidhi’s burial at Marina Beach. He further added if they had lost the case he would have been the one to be buried along the DMK chief.

As per current reports, the decision to elevate MK Stalin as the new DMK president is said to be taken next month. MK Stalin reportedly enjoys the support of Durai Murugan and former union minister TR Balu.

While addressing the meet, MK Stalin said that people lost Kalaignar but he lost his father. He added that it was his dream to form a ruling government while Karunanidhi was alive, unfortunately, it remained unfulfilled.

