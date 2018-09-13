In the viral video, the former DMK corporator can be seen blowing punches and kicks at a woman while she cries in pain. The matter was highlighted after the video of Selvakumar thrashing a woman went viral. As per reports, the following incident took place on May 25, 2018.

On Thursday, a video of former DMK corporator Selvakumar hitting a woman went viral on social media. In the viral video, the former DMK corporator can be seen blowing punches and kicks at a woman while she cries in pain. The matter was highlighted after the video of Selvakumar thrashing a woman went viral. As per reports, the following incident took place on May 25, 2018. Reports suggest that the DMK corporator who was caught in the act has been suspended from the party membership.

As per reports, the video was recorded by the CCTV camera installed at the beauty salon. After the incident took place, the local police were alerted about the incident. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the police acted swiftly and arrested the accused Selvakumar for physically abusing the woman.

In the viral video, the former DMK corporator can be seen arguing with a woman while the other two girls from the beauty parlour are are pleading for mercy from the former DMK corporator.

Within seconds, Selvakumar started blowing punches and kicks at the woman working at Tamil Nadu’s beauty salon. Selvakumar can be seen kicking the woman from one corner of the room to the other corner and continuing with his blows. The woman on the receiving end can be seen crying. The other three women present at the spot tried to stop Selvakumar from hitting the woman but their efforts went in vain.

Sources add that an investigation has been ordered in the case. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

#WATCH Former DMK Corporator Selvakumar hits a woman at a beauty salon in Tamil Nadu's Perambalur. The incident took place on 25th May' 18. He has been arrested by the police and has been suspended from primary membership of the party (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/B623qaLc0k — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

