DMK leader MK Stalin on Monday intensified his attack on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and termed warning issued by Raj Bhawan as intimidatory and said he will continue to stage a protest if Governor will not stop meeting officials in various districts of the state. The DMK on Monday walked out of state Assembly after speaker refused to take matter for discussion.

A day after Tamil Nadu Governor issued a warning to DMK leader MK Stalin that legal action will be taken against him if his party will continue to hindrance Raj Bhawan from exercising its powers, the leader of principal opposition party in Tamil Nadu Assembly termed the imprisonment warning issued by Banwarilal Purohit as intimidatory. The DMK, in its official statement, said that they are ready to sacrifice anything to uphold’s state autonomy. After speaker P Dhanapal refused to take the matter for discussion, the DMK leaders on Monday walked out of the state Assembly.

The DMK is calling the visits of state Governor to various districts and holding meetings with officials as interference in the state’s rights. However, reacting to allegations made by MK Stalin, the Raj Bhawan, in its official statement, said that the Governor has right to hold meetings with officials and added that anybody opposing it will have to face legal actions, under the Section 124 of Indian Penal Code, which says that whoever with the intention of inducing or compelling the President of India or Governor of any state….shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to seven years.”

After walking out of the state Assembly, MK Stalin asserted that if the governor will continue to meet various districts officials, his party will show him black flags. When asked that DMK is raising the issue to score political goals, he said they are actually speaking for AIDMK, which is in the power. DMK allies Congress and IULD also walked out of the Assembly, in support of the Stalin’s party demands.

On June 23, the DMK said that they will intensify their protests if Governor will continue to interfere in the state rights. Stalin had also alleged that by holding meetings with officials, the Governor is indirectly trying to indulge in active politics.

