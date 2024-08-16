DMK Thanks Central Government For Karunanidhi Centenary Coin Issuance

A meeting of the district secretaries of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was held at the party headquarters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. According to party sources, key issues were discussed, and the agenda was set for the upcoming local body and state assembly elections scheduled for 2026.

The meeting, chaired by DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, passed three major resolutions. One resolution commended the central government for issuing a ₹100 Karunanidhi centenary coin. Another resolution criticized the central government for neglecting Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget and alleged discrimination against the state’s railway schemes.

Additionally, a resolution focused on the upcoming ‘Mupperum Vizha,’ a grand celebration marking the DMK’s Platinum Jubilee, was also passed, emphasizing the party’s aim to secure victory in the general elections under MK Stalin’s leadership.

DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan also took the opportunity to release MK Stalin’s latest book, titled Parliamentary Election 2024: 40/40 Verdict of the South, which was received by DMK Treasurer and MP TR Baalu.

Speaking at the event, MK Stalin stressed the importance of continued political engagement and preparation for future elections. He urged party members to focus on showcasing their achievements and effectively addressing criticisms. Stalin also highlighted the need for robust fieldwork to convert government schemes into electoral support.

“We should work for the next two years with the upcoming elections in mind. Alongside responding to criticism, we must promote our achievements among the people. Fieldwork is crucial to turning all government schemes into votes,” Stalin stated.

Despite his upcoming travel schedule, Stalin assured that he would oversee preparations for the ‘Mupperum Vizha’ and remain involved in all critical decisions.

“I am leaving for the United States on the night of August 27 to attract investments. Even though I will be in the United States, I will be monitoring everything,” MK Stalin assured.

(With ANI Inputs)

