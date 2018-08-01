2 DMK workers have been suspended by the party in allegations for misbehaving and thrashing a restaurant staff on Monday. After the matter being reported, Tamil Nadu police has been trying to nab the accused. The CCTV video of the incident also went viral on the internet.

A video that is doing round the internet shows, how a man assaulted and thrashed employees of a restaurant in Chennai for not serving him food. As per reports, the man was a DMK worker who beat up the restaurant employees for not serving him biryani as the restaurant was closed for the day. The incident happened on Chennai’s Virugambakkam and the CCTV footage went viral on social media sites.

A case was filed by the restaurant owners and Tamil Nadu police is now looking for the accused DMK worker. The video shows, how the DMK worker punched, slapped repeatedly and misbehaved with the restaurant staff.

As the preliminary action, DMK has suspended the 2 accused workers for misbehaving with staff. The DMK working president MK Stalin warned such indiscipline will not be tolerated.

Brief the matter, a senior police officer reported that the accused has been identified as Yuvaraj, who was a member of DMK. The officer added that a case has been lodged against the accused and his aids in connection with the assault.

Talking to the reporters, hotel staff said that the group had demanded the food after working hours and they were told that the restaurant was closed for the day. After that they got angry started misbehaving with staff members.

