Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) decided to block the exits at Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhavan, Mandi House and Pragati Maidan metro stations with immediate effect after it received instructions from the Delhi Police on the first day of 2019, Tuesday, January 1, reported news agency ANI.
While the entry of the commuters is allowed from the station, but they might face difficulty in getting out of the station. The instructions from the state police come are due to security reasons.
Earlier the Metro Corporation had restricted the exits for all the passengers at the Rajiv Chowk metro station from 9 PM to the New Year ‘s Eve, media reports said. Rajiv Chowk metro station is the busiest station of the Delhi Metro, which connects to both-Blue and Yellow line.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi inaugurated the Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 stretch of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line. As per the new line, it spans Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar, that is part of the Phase-III.
The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 stretch has 5 metro stations-Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. While Mayur Vihar -I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated other metro stations in the new line are underground.
