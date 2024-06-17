Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, upon his return to Patna after being assigned the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), emphasized his commitment to his new role, stating he does not shy away from any responsibility.

“We do not shy away from any responsibility… I express my gratitude to PM Modi… I have been given a department that is closely related to the poor and to employment opportunities. There are many possibilities for providing employment in small and medium industries. This is a testing time for me as well, and I will try to do my best,” Manjhi told reporters on Monday.

Last week, Manjhi officially assumed charge as the Union Minister of MSME. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting, “PM Modi told me that this is a ministry of his vision. The ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises will play a huge role in the upliftment of the poor section of society.”

Jitan Ram Manjhi, founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), won the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar in the 2024 election. He previously served as Bihar Chief Minister from May 2014 to February 2015. Throughout his political career, Manjhi has been affiliated with various parties, including the Congress, the erstwhile Janata Dal, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and the Janata Dal (United).

Manjhi, born in Khijrasarai, Gaya, began his political journey as a Congress MLA in 1980. He ascended to the position of Bihar Chief Minister in 2014 after Nitish Kumar stepped down to bolster the Janata Dal (United). Following a fallout with Nitish Kumar, Manjhi’s party faced a setback in the 2015 Assembly elections, securing only one seat. Before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, his party joined the grand alliance with the RJD and Congress but suffered a defeat amidst a strong Modi wave.

Manjhi previously held the position of Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare in Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet. From 1996 to 2005, he served in the RJD government under Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

