After being shut for 169 days due to COVID-19, Delhi Metro on Monday resumed its services while ensuring that social distancing norms were adhered to at several stations including Rajiv Chowk, one of the capital’s busiest interchange station.

The police force has been deployed outside the metro stations for crowd management. Barricades have been installed at the entrance gates of Rajiv Chowk metro stations to maintain social distancing. Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi said that they had deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing.

In phase 1, metro services will be resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram and the operating hours are 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm hours to 8 pm. Only the use of a Smart Card allowed for entry.

A large number of passengers are relieved as the services in the national capital resume, however, some are still scared to travel amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Nawan, a commuter at Rajiv Chowk metro station said that he’d be travelling to Gurugram, it was quite interesting to witness all the arrangements made by the government as the metro services had been resumed. He said that it was going to be tough for all of them to travel amid the COVID-19 crisis. He said that he hoped everyone would follow the protocols issued by the government.

Another commuter told ANI at Samaypur Badli metro station that he had been spending much money on his travel since the metro services were put to a halt but it was a good initiative taken by the government to start the services again, now he could save his time and money as well.

The “Do not sit here” stickers have also been fixed on alternate seats to maintain social distancing inside the metros.

A commuter travelling via Yellow Line said that he was going for his duty and he was really happy that the metro service has been resumed, he had to face major problems while going to work earlier when the services were shut.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has also resumed its services on the Aqua Line for the public from 7 am today. “We are continuously making safe arrangements for the commuters here. We are checking their temperature, we also check if they have installed the Aarogya Setu app. Sanitisers and masks are also available here. Stickers have also been put fixed here to maintain social distancing,” said Ram Mohan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, 49th BN PAC, Gautambuddh Nagar.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave a nod to the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. The metro services were suspended in March due to COVID-19.

The DMRC had said that the carrying of Smart Card (with online recharge) was a must as tokens would not be available and all cash transactions would not be permitted, adding that it will not be providing services to stations that in containment zones for any given day in any of the states.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed happiness over the resumption of Delhi Metro services after five months hiatus on Monday. He has requested everyone to take all the necessary precautions while commuting.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote that he was happy that the metro services were starting from today. He wrote that the Delhi Metro had made good arrangements. He said that everyone should take precautions and not neglect them.

