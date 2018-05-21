A 20-year-old Indian student died after falling off rocks into the ocean from a popular tourist spot in Western Australia, media reports said on Monday, May 21. His body was recovered from the ocean side after an hour later, following which a search rescue operation was conducted.

In a tragic incident, 20-year-old Ankit, an Indian student died due to falling off rocks in the ocean in Western Australia while he was taking a selfie, NDTV reported. The deceased was with his cronies when he slipped off the 40-metre precipice at The Gap, near the popular tourist historic port town of Albany. Ankit was studying in Perth and had been running around on the rocks before he slipped off and plunged into the ocean.

His body was recovered from the ocean side after an hour later, following which a search rescue operation was conducted. He was just very careful, just to take a picture and he just slipped down there, on the hill,” said his friend.

Responding to the incident, Dominic Wood, the Great Southern District Superintendent said, A young male has gone into the water, and sadly lost their life. This is such a tragic event,”

He further went on to say that this area is a dangerous one, “But if you take precautions and stay within the bounds, then these things won’t happen.”

Earlier in this month, a man was malt to death trying to take a selfie alongside a bear. He had stopped to relieve himself in the forest in Odisha when the incident took place.

Prabhu Bhatara spotted the injured bear and decided to take a photograph with it but when he approached, he was killed by the violent animal.

His death marks the 3rd fatal incident since last December. Earlier, 2 men were crushed to death by elephants while they were trying to take a selfie with it in separate incidents.

