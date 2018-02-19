Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flagged off Palace Queen Humsafar Express train between Mysuru and Udaipur and addressed a public rally here. During his speech, PM Modi spoke about the functioning of a government, development and also hit out at the Congress party. This Palace Queen Humsafar Express train which connects Musuru to Udaipur is a historical step and would boost tourism, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a public rally on Monday in Mysuru, Karnataka ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state spoke about the functioning of the government, the importance of development, and also hit out at Congress party for its 70-year long rule in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also flagged off Palace Queen Humsafar Express train between Mysuru and Udaipur. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was also present at the event. Speaking of development, PM Modi mentioned said, “I would like to announce that the widening of Bengaluru-Mysuru National Highway will be done with an investment of Rs 6400 Crore.

Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in Mysuru

What do you need? A govt of commission or a govt of mission? A govt which asks for 10% commission to work or a government which works with the mission for development?

In 2022, India will enter 75 years of its independence. We should work towards making an India which is just like what our freedom fighters had dreamt of.

Post-independence your party (Congress) had ruled for 70-80% of the time. You are demanding things and facilities today. If you really feel about those things why didn’t you do something when you were in power for 50 years.

We would also build a world-class satellite station for Mysuru and more than Rs 800 Crore would be spent on it. This will be a modern railway station.

If we have to fulfil the needs of the poorest of the poor then we need to strengthen our railway network. We are working towards this since last four years.

