Do You Support PM Modi’s Meditation At The Vivekananda Rock Memorial In Kanyakumari? All You Need To Know

#PMTapasya | Do you support PM Modi’s meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari? — NewsX World (@NewsX) May 30, 2024

Amid the election buzz in the nation, with the last or 7th phase of the Lok Sabha election set to be held on June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to embark on a personal trip to Kanyakumari. Unlike his other trips, this time he is traveling for the purpose of meditation. He has planned a three-day meditation retreat at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial until June 1.

This visit mirrors PM Modi’s meditation retreats in 2019 and 2014, following the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he went to Pratapgarh.

But why has PM Modi chosen the Vivekananda Rock Memorial for his visit?

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Visuals from outside the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari where PM Modi will meditate from 30th May evening to 1st June evening. PM Modi will meditate day and night at the same place where Swami Vivekanand did meditation, at the Dhyan Mandapam. pic.twitter.com/b7J1wZEiPF — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2024

PM Modi announced his plan to meditate at Kanyakumari’s Vivekananda Rock Memorial from May 30 to June 1, marking the end of BJP’s Lok Sabha election campaign.

For those unfamiliar, the Vivekananda Rock Memorial is a significant monument and tourist spot located about 500 meters off the mainland at Vavathurai. Perched on a large rock, it is surrounded by the Arabian Sea, the Bay of Bengal, and the Indian Ocean.

VIDEO | Visuals from Vivekananda Rock Memorial, #Kanyakumari, where PM Modi will be on a near two-day meditation exercise starting later today. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/hB88X6UN0f — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2024

During the 125th anniversary of Sri Ramakrishna Math in Mylapore, Chennai, PM Modi mentioned that his government’s philosophy is inspired by Swami Vivekananda. He stated, “Our governance philosophy is also inspired by Swami Vivekananda. He said that whenever privilege is broken and equality is ensured, society progresses. Today, you can see the same vision in all our flagship programs. Earlier, even basic facilities were treated like privileges. Many people were denied the fruits of progress. Only a select few people or small groups were allowed to access it. But now, the doors of development have been opened to everyone.”

The memorial features two main structures: the Vivekananda Mandapam, housing an impressive bronze statue of Swami Vivekananda, and the Shripada Mandapam, containing footprints believed to belong to Goddess Kanyakumari. This site holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, with legends of Goddess Kanyakumari praying to Lord Shiva on this rock.

PM Modi Arrival Timings:

According to security sources, PM Modi will arrive at the memorial around 4:30 PM and witness the sunset at 6:34 PM. After completing his meditation, he will depart from Kanyakumari on June 1 at 3:30 PM, boarding an IAF aircraft for Delhi from Thiruvananthapuram airport at 4:10 PM.

Security has been heightened ahead of PM Modi’s visit, with reports indicating that 2,000 police personnel will be on guard during his stay. Additionally, the Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy will maintain a tight vigil.

VIDEO | Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu. Today, PM Modi will embark on a near two-day meditation exercise at the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial here. pic.twitter.com/5kEGb7sTY8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 30, 2024

