Doctors in Delhi’s Bawana hospital stop work after being roughed up, two days after all-India doctors’ strike over safety called off: Annoyed doctors and staff at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital in Delhi stopped working after they were attacked by the angry relatives of a six-year-old rape victim on Wednesday. The relatives of the kid assaulted the doctors and guards and unleashed vandalism inside the hospital premises after they were asked to take the child to another hospital due to lack of general anaesthesia. The incident took place at the hospital in Bawana two days after the junior doctors in West Bengal called off their strike on Monday evening ending the seven-day standoff, between them and the state government over lack of security at hospitals. The doctors of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital are demanding the arrest of those who created a ruckus.

As per government rules, certain medical tests are mandatory for rape victims but the doctors at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital asked the victim’s relatives to take her to a Dr BSA Hospital as the medical emergency services department was getting closed by 4 pm. The locals got angry over the apathy of the doctors as Dr BSA Hospital was 8-10 km far from the hospital.

#WATCH Delhi: Locals create ruckus at Maharishi Valmiki Hospital.Police says,"Some ppl gathered&created ruckus over rape of a girl.Situation peaceful now." 4-yr-old girl was admitted in the hospital for medical treatment after she was allegedly raped in Bawana area earlier today. pic.twitter.com/fru63aVeN7 — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Reports said a 45-year-old man reportedly raped the kid while she was playing outside her house in Bawana in the evening. The labourer took her away to a lonely place and raped her. A neighbour heard her cries of the girl and rescued her. Then, the locals gathered at the spot and handed over the accused to the local police. The police have booked the accused under POCSO Act and he will be produced before a magistrate soon.

Doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Hospital, and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and Delhi government’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, along with some private hospitals withdrew protests on Tuesday. Expressing solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal, Delhi’s doctors demanded safety at workplaces and immediate arrest of the culprits who assaulted two interns in the medicine ward of Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital on June 10, 2019, over the death of a patient.

