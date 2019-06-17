The violence against doctors at Kolkata's hospital has resulted in nationwide protests of doctors with IMA hitting streets demanding safety of medical professionals at the workplace. AIIMS doctors have also joined in and will be meeting health minister Dr. HarshVardhan.

A group of senior doctors from 14 state-run hospitals have reached state secretariat in Nabanna to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Sukumar Mukherjee, Makhan Lal Saha, Avhijit Choudhury, Alakendu Ghosh along with Nirmal Majhi are part of the delegation, reports said. Earlier, the doctors had made a six-point demand including better security, action against those who assaulted the junior doctor and an apology from Mamata Banerjee for terming the striking doctors “outsiders” in media presence.

Doctors, who are members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), are staging a protest in New Delhi against the assault on two female and a male intern in the medicine ward of NRS Medical College and Hospital around 5.45 pm on Monday (Jun 10, 2019), reports said. Dr Ranjan Sharma, president of the doctors’ national body, said that they are demanding for the enactment of protection law for the doctors and amendment in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In a similar manner, Resident Doctors’ Association of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) went go on strike from 12 noon today (Monday, June 17, 2019) till 6 am on Tuesday, in support of doctors strike over violence against their West Bengal counterparts. However, the Resident Doctors’ Association has made it clear that emergency services including Casualty, the ICU and Labour room will continue. Doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata also called for a nationwide withdrawal of non-essential medical services for 24 hours on Monday.

The IMA is demanding a national policy law and 7 years of minimum imprisonment for those committing violence against doctors in hospitals. Hospitals need to be safe zones and they are demanding that there should be adequate security provided to them, in case of any misadventure. It must be the responsibility of the state to ensure the safety of medical professionals, the doctors said.

AIIMS doctors have decided to meet Union Health Minister Dr Harshavardhan regarding the safety of doctors. A delegation of doctors is also meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee today. The meeting is likely to take place in the state secretariat, although doctors are demanding that it should be held in open in full view of media and not behind the closed doors.

Delhi: Resident Doctors' Assoc of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (#AIIMS) to go on strike from 12 noon today till 6 am tomorrow,in support of doctors strike over violence against them in West Bengal. Emergency services including Casualty,ICU & Labour room to be continued pic.twitter.com/l1V8w7NGej — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Doctors have demanded comprehensive law for their safety and want its effective implementation to be carried out. The Kolkata violence incident has this time united the medical professionals from across the country and the protests are being carried out in different parts of the country, demanding safety in hospitals workspace.

Currently, doctors at the following hospitals in the country are staging protests/ sit-ins against the brutal attack on their West Bengal counterparts. They are demanding safety at workplaces.

– Doctors at Guwahati Medical College in Assam are holding protest against violence against doctors in West Bengal.

Assam: Doctors at Guwahati Medical College hold protest against violence against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/hniRAAUab2 — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

Lucknow: Doctors at King George's Medical University (KGMU) are on strike in wake of violence against against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/MY8WFfTyhE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 17, 2019

– Doctors in Jharkhand at Ranchi Institute Of Medical Sciences sitting on protest to express solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal.

Jharkhand: Doctors at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi hold protest against violence against doctors in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/sgBIdvkqUH — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

– Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal (MP) comes in protest to support the doctors of West Bengal.

Madhya Pradesh: Doctors at AIIMS Bhopal hold protest in support of doctors of West Bengal. #DoctorsStrike pic.twitter.com/r5R5r6xoRa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

