Doctor’s Rape And Murder Case Prime Accused Undergoes Psychological Profiling

Sources indicate that the psychological profiling test for Sanjay Roy, the primary suspect in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, has commenced. The accused will now undergo psychiatric evaluation tests, including forensic psychological profiling.

Unlike lie detection or brain mapping, which require court approval, these tests—such as layered voice analysis—can be conducted without prior permission. Sources mentioned that, if necessary, permission for lie detection or brain mapping tests will be sought later.

In response to the extensive protests surrounding the incident, the Kolkata police have enacted Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, around RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident occurred. This measure will remain in effect for seven days, starting Sunday.

