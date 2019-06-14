Doctors' strike Day 5: Several medical associations of the country have condemned the attack on two female and a male intern in the medicine ward of NRS Medical College and Hospital around 5.45 pm on Monday. They are demanding fool-proof security for all medical practitioners.

Doctors’ strike Day 5: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Friday declared All India Protest Day to express solidarity with striking junior doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata over an attack on their colleagues. Several resident doctors at the AIIMS in Delhi worked with bandages on their heads and wore helmets while treating patients as a symbolic protest and have decided to boycott work. The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has also urged the RDAs across the country to join the token strike. On Thursday, the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) observed a black day while the AIIMS Delhi decided to join hands with protesters in Kolkata.

Junior doctors at the NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata locked up the hospital gates and stopped work at the outpatient department (OPD) on Monday as a mark of protest against the assault on two female and a male intern in the medicine ward of NRS Medical College and Hospital around 5.45 pm the same day. The protesting doctors refused to call off the strike even after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata at around noon on Thursday and gave the doctors a four-hour deadline to rejoin service but later revised it to 2 pm.

Delhi: Patients face difficulties as Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of AIIMS is on strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal. Relative of a patient says, "My mother's dialysis was scheduled for today, we were told to go & get it done from somewhere else," pic.twitter.com/sFVF6D8VMj — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2019



Students of NRS Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata stage a sit-in over violence against doctors on Friday.



Doctors at North Bengal Medical College, Siliguri (in West Bengal) on Friday observed strike over violence against doctors at NRS Medical College & Hospital.



Doctors at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad also held a protest march over violence against doctors at West Bengal’s NRS Medical College & Hospital.

Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has decided to observe strike today over violence against doctors in West Bengal. An official statement issued by MARD said the doctors were shutting down OPD, ward and academic services from 8 am to 5 pm today but they made it clear the emergency services will not be hampered.

The Bengal chief minister, who also holds the health and family welfare portfolio, told the doctors that stringent action will be taken against them and hostels will be vacated if they do not resume work. She also directed the state police to clear the premises and only allow patients to stay. However, the stir continued despite Mamata Banerjee’s ultimatum. Emergency wards, outdoor facilities, pathological units in several state-run medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal remained closed on Thursday after private hospital doctors joined the protest called by the junior doctors.

Mamata said the BJP asked the doctors not to see and treat the Muslim patients and the party is trying to score political brownie points by creating communal tension in West Bengal. She said that BJP asked the doctors not to see and treat the Muslim patients.

The junior doctors sat on a dharna demanding stringent action against one Mohammad Sayeed and the people who accompanied him. Sayeed and his men had reportedly alleged that their relative, a 75-year-old patient, died due to negligence in treatment and attacked the interns inside the hospital premises.

