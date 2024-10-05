Doctors To Protest Unto Death: Kolkata Rape And Murder Case

Junior doctors have intensified their protest over the RG Kar Medical College incident, launching an indefinite hunger strike, accusing the West Bengal government of failing to meet their demands.

The doctors on Friday, began a sit-in at Dorina Crossing, Dharmatala, giving the Mamata Banerjee government a 24-hour ultimatum to address their grievances. “Since the state government has ignored the deadline, we are now starting a fast unto death until our demands are met. For transparency, we have installed CCTV cameras at the site where our colleagues are on hunger strike,” a junior doctor was quoted as saying by PTI.

Despite agreeing to return to work, the protesting doctors vowed not to eat until their demands are fulfilled, with six junior doctors initiating the fast.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan weighed in on the ongoing protests, stating, “There is no law and order in West Bengal. The situation is alarming, and the people are in revolt mode,” according to PTI.

The protests were sparked after junior doctors accused police of assault during peaceful demonstrations following the death of a fellow doctor at RG Kar Medical College. They allege that several of them were beaten by police while protesting peacefully.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), claiming, “The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Police brutally assaulted peaceful protesters seeking justice for the deceased doctor. The junior doctors have now given a 24-hour ultimatum, failing which they will begin a hunger strike. The government will be held accountable for any unfortunate incidents during Durga Puja.”

