Hizbul Mujahideen commander Masood has been killed in an encounter along with three other terrorists. Doda has now become terrorist free.

Doda has become totally “terrorist-free” district after Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Masood was neutralised in an encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said. Three terrorists including Masood were killed in an encounter with security forces at Khulchohar area of Anantnag.

“With today’s operation at Khulchohar area of Anantnag by Police along with Local RR unit in which 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists including one district commander and one HM commander Masood were neutralised. Doda district in Jammu Zone becomes totally militancy free once again,” Singh said.

The J-K DGP said that Masood who hails from Doda district was involved in a rape case registered by Doda police and was absconding ever since. “He later joined Hizbul Mujahideen and shifted his area of operation to Kashmir,” he said.

Also Read: Those eyeing our territory will get a befitting result: PM on China

Also Read: Congress questions PM Cares fund, allege donations from Chinese companies

Earlier this month, Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir said around more 27 terrorists have been killed in the last 17-18 days. “30 terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir in April. Around more 27 terrorists have been killed in the last 17-18 days. The action against terrorists will continue,” the DGP told ANI.

Also Read: Rahul Indulging in shallow politics, Shah tears into Cong over Galwan clash

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App