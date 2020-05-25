Air travel resumed in India this morning after two months due to a nationwide lockdown which was announced by the Centre in March.

After a ban on air travel for two months due to nationwide lockdown finally, airlines started the operations in a limited manner from today. After the government approval of resuming the domestic flights, many passengers on Monday mainly army men, students, and migrants, reached Indira Gandhi airport to take early morning flights to reach their destinations. According to the guidelines given by the Union government, passengers without any COVID-19 symptom will only be allowed to fly and after their arrival, they will have to self-monitor their health for at least 14 days.

Moreover, many states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka have announced that travelers will have to go under some form of quarantine in their homes or any institution. Moreover, the Centre has also clarified that if any passenger develops COVID-19 symptoms after the travel, it is mandatory for them to inform the district surveillance officer. The Centre has also allowed the states to develop their own quarantine norms.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted some hours back that this resumption required hard negotiations from various state governments. He added that except Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, domestic flights will resume across the country from Monday.

It has been a long day of hard negotiations with various state govts to recommence civil aviation operations in the country. Except Andhra Pradesh which will start on 26/5 & West Bengal on 28/5, domestic flights will recommence across the country from tomorrow. — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 24, 2020

The flights in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will resume from May 26 and May 28. Further, some time back the aviation minister also hinted that the International flights might begin in June. Not just this, the government has revealed a series of dos and don’ts for all the passengers at the airport.

