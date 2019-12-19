US President Donald impeached: In the history of America, Trump is the first sitting president who has been convicted.

US President Donald impeached: US President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives on Wednesday following a Democratic debate on Tuesday, reports said. Democrats had launched an impeachment inquiry against Trump over the misuse of the office of the US president and obstructing Congress. The Senate, presided by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, will hold a trial and finalise if Trump will remain in the office or not. The Congress said Trump sought the help of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to probe Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

In the history of America, Trump is the first sitting president who has been convicted. After Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, Trump become the third US president in history to be impeached by the House of Representatives. So far, only three US presidents have been impeached. While Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868, Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998. In 1974, Richard Nixon tendered his resignation before his impeachment. While both Johnson and Clinton were later acquitted by the Senate, Trump’s fate hangs in balance as the Senate hasn’t initiated a formal probe into his case.

The House of Representatives will vote on Trump’s fate on Wednesday. If we go by reports, the Democratic-controlled chamber could pass the impeachment motion.

Ukraine’s former prosecutor general Yuriy Lutsenko provided vital information to Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, which Giuliani used to smear Joe Biden and it led to a Presidential crisis. The House Judiciary Committee has released its full 658-page report on Sunday night. In the report, Lutsenko’s name appears two hundred and thirty times, nearly twice as often as Trump’s.

Trump has derided the process as a Democratic crusade. Addressing a rally at Michigan, he criticised Rep. Debbie Dingell by invoking her deceased husband.

