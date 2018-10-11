United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said India will soon find out his decision for signing a deal with Russia for the purchase of S-400 missile defence system. Donald Trump made this remark while replying to a question with reporters at the Oval Office.

United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday said India will soon find out his decision for signing a deal with Russia for the purchase of S-400 missile defence system. Donald Trump made this remark while replying to a question with reporters at the Oval Office. Ever since India inked $5 billion deal with Russia for S-400 surface-to-air defence system, there had been much speculation about Trump administration’s response on historic defence deal between India and Russia.

During the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin for the annual summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India had signed a deal with Russia to acquire the S-400 air defence missile system, despite the threat of US sanctions under CAATSA.

However, India has requested to acquire a waiver in order to avoid US sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which deals with countries having “significant transactions” with North Korea, Iran or Russia.

S-400, the long-range missile systems will enhance India’s air-defence capabilities and act as a shielder at the 4,000-km-long India-China border. Defence experts believe that Russian-built S-400 is the world’s most dangerous deployed modern long-range surface-to-air missile system.

According to media reports, Secretary of State Mik Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis had reportedly argued the case for a waiver to India. On October 5, the US Embassy in New Delhi said that intent of implementation of Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) is to impose costs on Russia for its malign behaviour.

