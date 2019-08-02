US President Donald Trump again offers to mediate in Kashmir dispute: The United States President Donald Trump has once again offered help to India and Pakistan for resolving the decades-old Kashmir dispute. The fresh statement is expected to create a huge debate in Parliament.

United States President Donald Trump has once again offered help to resolve the Kashmir dispute. Donald Trump has said that he is keenly interested to mediate between India and Pakistan to solve the Kashmir issue. The fresh statement comes after Union Ministery rejected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever asked for Donal Trump’s help in solving the Kashmir dispute.

Donal Trump said the decision can be taken by PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan whether they want him to mediate in the decades-old issue. Trump lauded the Prime Ministers of both countries and said both PM Narendra Modi and PM Imran Khan are fantastic people.

Trump, however, claimed that he had discussed the issue with both PM Modi and Imran Khan. He said it is up to India and Pakistan if they wanted somebody to intervene. He said he wanted to resolve the Kashmir issue.

During the meeting between Donal Trump and Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Oval Office last week, US President Donald Trump stunned India by saying that PM Narendra Modi sought his mediation on the Kashmir issue. He claimed that PM Modi asked him on the sidelines of G-20 Summit held in Japan. India refuted the claims and said that PM Modi never brought up the Kashmir issue during his brief meeting with Trump at the G20 Summit.

Indian External Affairs Ministry denied that PM Modi has ever made that request before Trump. India will not accept any third-party mediation on its disputes with Pakistan, the Union Ministry stated.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App