Donald Trump's meditation on Kashmir: Donald Trump's Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow's has said that the US President does not make things up. His remark came a day after President Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to intervene and mediate on Kashmir problem.

Donald Trump’s meditation on Kashmir: A day after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested him to mediate between India and Pakitan on the long-pending Kashmir issue, his top advisor on Wednesday said that President Trump does not make things up. Trump’s Chief Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow’s remark came when a reporter asked him about US President’s claim. Kudlow said that it is a very rude question.

Trump had made his claim while holding a joint presser with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington. According to Trump, PM Modi asked him to play his role and mediate on Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed countries when both met in Japan’s Osaka on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in June.

Trump’s statement created a row in India as it goes against the stand and position of the country that Kashmir is a bilateral issue. India has made it clear that no third party will be allowed to interfere in its internal issue. The BJP-led NDA government rejected Trump’s claim, saying that no mediate request was made by PM Modi.

The controversy rocked both the houses of the Parliament where the Opposition created an uproar. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned several times while Opposition walked out of the Lok Sabha demanding a statement from PM Modi.

3. Surprised by reaction of India to Pres Trump's offer of mediation to bring Pak & India to dialogue table for resolving Kashmir conflict which has held subcontinent hostage for 70 yrs. Generations of Kashmiris have suffered & are suffering daily and need conflict resolution. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 23, 2019

On the other side, Pakistan welcomed President Trump’s offer of mediation. PM Khan said that that lingering Kashmir issue has held sub-continent hostage for the last 70 years. He asserted that it cannot be resolved bilaterally. Pakistan has been pressing for third-party intervention on Kashmir.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App