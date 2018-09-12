United States President Donald Trump has been quoted in senior journalist Bob Woodward's book titled Fear: Trump in the White House, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his friend and he likes him very much. According to reports, Donald Trump views about PM Modi had come during a meeting which took place in the White House in July 2017, weeks after PM Modi had visited Trump after he took over as US President.

United States President Donald Trump has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is his friend and he likes him very much. The US president was quoted saying this in senior journalist Bob Woodward's book titled Fear: Trump in the White House. Not a first time when Donald Trump has described PM Modi as his friend. Earlier also in June 2017, Donald Trump had acknowledged PM Modi as his friend before Modi's first visit to United States after Trump took charge of the White House.

The meeting was held a couple of weeks after PM Modi had met Donald Trump after he became US President.

According to reports, Donald Trump has been quoted by senior journalist Bob Woodward that PM Modi during his meeting with Donald Trump had raked the Afghanistan issue and told him that US got nothing from Afghanistan. In Bob Woodward’s book, it is also mentioned that Modi had informed Trump that Afghanistan is a mineral rich country but US got nothing from it unlike China.

Donald Trump has been further quoted in the book that PM Modi told him that United States should at least get something from Afghanistan in return.

However, giving his reaction on the book which was released on Tuesday, Donald Trump said that Woodward book is scam and he did not speak in the way he has been quoted. US President further said that if he had spoken like that then he wouldn’t had become the US President. Trump alleged that the quotes were made up and accused the author for using tricks to demean him.

