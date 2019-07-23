Donald Trump remark on Kashmir mediation: Centre clarifies PM Narendra Modi made no such request, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon: The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till 12 pm after an uproar by the Opposition over US President Donald Trump’s statement that PM Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue. While addressing the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar categorically assured the House that no such request was made by PM Modi to US President. He added that India has always maintained its stance that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. He further added that any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism.
Meanwhile, US Congressman Brad Sherman on Tuesday apologised to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh V Shringla for President Donald Trump’s statement on Kashmir. Terming the remarks made by Donald Trump as embarrassing, Sherman said in a Twitter post that the statement made by President Trump is amateurish 11:33 23-07-2019 and delusional. He further added that those who know anything about foreign policy knows that India has consistently opposed any third-party mediation proposal to the Kashmir issue. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would never suggest such a thing.
Earlier during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister President Trump has asserted that PM Modi had asked him to work as a mediator in the Kashmir issue. Soon after he made the statement, India rebutted his claims and said that PM Modi had asked no such thing.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has also dismissed Trump’s statement saying he did not know what he was saying. He added that either he did not understand the issue or nobody briefed him.
Live Updates
Rahul Gandhi asks for an explanation from PM Modi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi saying that if PM Modi has asked President Trump to be a mediator between India and Pakistan on Kashmir then it has betrayed India’s interests & 1972 Shimla Agreement. He added that PM Modi has to give an explanation to the country by telling them what transpired in the meeting between him and President Trump.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm following an uproar by Opposition MPs where there were raising slogans of "Pradhanmantri jawab do,jawab do,jawab do". They're seeking a reply from PM in Parliament on the statement of US President that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue
Opposition walks out of the Rajya Sabha
Following the uproar in the Parliament over US President Donald Trump's statement on Kashmir issue, the Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha. The opposition parties are demanding Prime Minister's response on the statement of US President Trump that PM Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue.