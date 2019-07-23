Donald Trump offer of Kashmir mediation LIVE updates: Centre clarifies PM Narendra Modi made no such request, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday told the Rajya Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made so such request to US President Donald Trump. However, the House was adjourned till 12 noon following a ruckus by the Opposition.

Donald Trump remark on Kashmir mediation: Centre clarifies PM Narendra Modi made no such request, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon: The Upper House of the Parliament was adjourned till 12 pm after an uproar by the Opposition over US President Donald Trump’s statement that PM Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate in Kashmir issue. While addressing the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar categorically assured the House that no such request was made by PM Modi to US President. He added that India has always maintained its stance that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. He further added that any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism.

Meanwhile, US Congressman Brad Sherman on Tuesday apologised to Indian Ambassador to the US Harsh V Shringla for President Donald Trump’s statement on Kashmir. Terming the remarks made by Donald Trump as embarrassing, Sherman said in a Twitter post that the statement made by President Trump is amateurish 11:33 23-07-2019 and delusional. He further added that those who know anything about foreign policy knows that India has consistently opposed any third-party mediation proposal to the Kashmir issue. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would never suggest such a thing.

Earlier during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister President Trump has asserted that PM Modi had asked him to work as a mediator in the Kashmir issue. Soon after he made the statement, India rebutted his claims and said that PM Modi had asked no such thing.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has also dismissed Trump’s statement saying he did not know what he was saying. He added that either he did not understand the issue or nobody briefed him.

