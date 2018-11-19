Donald Trump slams Pakistan: US President Donald Trump has slammed Pakistan saying that they don't do a damn thing for his country. Hitting out at Imran Khan-led Pakistan government, President Trump said the Asian country sheltered most wanted terrorist and then Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden next to a military academy.

Donald Trump slams Pakistan: US President Donald Trump has slammed Pakistan saying that they don’t do a damn thing for his country. Hitting out at Imran Khan-led Pakistan government, President Trump said the Asian country sheltered most wanted terrorist and then Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden next to a military academy. Donald Trump made the remark while replying to a question by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. He further defended his administration’s decision to cut down 1.3 billion aid to Pakistan and said he ended it because the Asian country doesn’t do anything for his country.

In September, the United States cancelled $300m aid to Pakistan over what it calls Islamabad’s failure to take action against terror groups active on its soil. The US officials have been pressing Pakistan to widen a large-scale military campaign against Taliban militants in the border areas along Afghanistan. Earlier this month, the US president had asked Pakistan to bring a legislation which will outlaw terror organisations by 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafeez Saeed.

The US government had earlier decided to sanction seven Pakistani companies suspected of having links to the nuclear trade. Osama Bin Laden was killed in May 2011 by the elite forces of the United States in his compound in Abbottabad

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More